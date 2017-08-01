Tunisia and Jordan receive WTTC Safe Travels stamp

Published: 8 July 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
Tunisia and Jordan have become the latest countries to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp.

WTTC, which represents the global travel & tourism sector, designed the stamp to help travellers identify holiday spots and businesses around the world that have adopted its health and hygiene protocols.

WTTC president & CEO Gloria Guevara explained: “Our Safe Travels stamp is proving a great success and we are delighted to see many more major countries and destinations receive the stamp.”

“The early success of the WTTC Safe Travel stamp demonstrates its importance not only to countries, destinations and businesses, but also to travellers and the 330 million people around the world who work in and depend on, the travel and tourism sector,” she added.

Tunisia and Jordan join the likes of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Egypt and Turkey which have all been given the stamp to help spur tourism.

Dr. Emad Hijazeen, Jordanian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities Secretary-General, said: “We appreciate and support the WTTC initiative of making travel and tourism a safe activity. Protecting the health of Jordanians and our visitors is a top priority for the Government of Jordan.”

The protocols were drafted following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID-19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
