Lufthansa connects Dubai to Europe

Hospitality
News
Published: 9 July 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
European carrier Lufthansa has announced it has resumed operations between Frankfurt and Dubai, connecting the UAE to Europe.

The German airline made its first flight between the two cities on July 5, operating three return flights to Dubai per week moving forward.

Flights will leave Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays and return to the UAE on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Like countless other carriers, Lufthansa has introduced a range of safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. All passengers must wear their own facemask throughout the flight; Dubai passengers must download the COVID-19 – DXB Smart App and fill out their health declaration form both when leaving and arriving; thermal screening will be performed; carry-on is not allowed and it is advised to arrive at the airport four hours before departure.

Dubai reopened its doors to tourists on July 7, with more and more airlines resuming operations to the emirate to bring in tourists.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dr Sandra Piesik to speak on palm leaf architecture and design at the July edition of Tashkeel Live Lectures
    Zain KSA 5G network now covers 30 cities across Saudi Arabia
      Airbus deliveries down 50% in first half of 2020
        UAE-based FMCG importer expands e-commerce offering
          EPISODE 2: Restarting the Supply Chain

            More related galleries

            TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
              In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                  Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                    Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19