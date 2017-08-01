Lufthansa connects Dubai to Europe

European carrier Lufthansa has announced it has resumed operations between Frankfurt and Dubai, connecting the UAE to Europe.

The German airline made its first flight between the two cities on July 5, operating three return flights to Dubai per week moving forward.

Flights will leave Dubai on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays and return to the UAE on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Like countless other carriers, Lufthansa has introduced a range of safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19. All passengers must wear their own facemask throughout the flight; Dubai passengers must download the COVID-19 – DXB Smart App and fill out their health declaration form both when leaving and arriving; thermal screening will be performed; carry-on is not allowed and it is advised to arrive at the airport four hours before departure.

Dubai reopened its doors to tourists on July 7, with more and more airlines resuming operations to the emirate to bring in tourists.