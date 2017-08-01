Tolga Lacin promoted to area general manager for Marriott

Marriott International has announced that Tolga Lacin has been made area general manager after a long stint as complex general manager.

In his new position, Lacin will oversee nine Dubai hotels including The Westin and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Le Meridien Dubai, Aloft and Elements hotels.

Lacin has been climbing the hospitality ladder for years, starting out in Istanbul at Hilton Hotel in 1992. He later joined the opening team of Hyatt Regency in Istanbul before shifting gears to the F&B world.

Previously part of Caterer Middle East’s Power 50, he has held food and beverage manager positions across Kazakhstan, Kanuhura and Maldives. In 2009 he came back to the Middle East as complex GM of both The Westin and Le Meridian Mina Seyahi Beach Resort.

In his new role, he will drive new opportunities at the nine hotels.