Wyndham Hotels & Resorts expands across Turkey

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced plans to grow its La Quinta by Wyndham brand across Turkey with two new hotels. The group has recently opened La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun with 86 keys and will soon open La Quinta by Wyndham Bodrum with 175.

The hospitality group acquired the La Quinta franchise in 2018 in an effort to diversify its portfolio of brand and tighten its grip on the upper-midscale sector.

There are currently more than 900 La Quinta hotels across the globe, with Turkey acting as the brand’s first home outside of the Americas. These two properties are the latest in a string of international signings by Wyndham and its third property La Quinta hotel in Turkey.

“When La Quinta joined the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family, we saw strong potential to expand the brand internationally and we are delighted to see its continued growth in Europe and around the world,” said Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA president Dimitris Manikis.

“These exciting properties on Turkey’s charming coastline support our growth ambition and perfectly complement our other offerings in the market.”

La Quinta by Wyndham Giresun sits on the waterfront, providing views of the Black Sea. The hotel features an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, four F&B venues and a library. It sits just 3km from the city centre.

The Bodrum property meanwhile will open later this month, boasting an outdoor pool, two F&B venues, a rooftop bar and MICE facilities.

Wyndham is a leading force in Turkey, with more than 80 hotels in the country.