Checking Out: Regent Singapore

Occupying a prime location in close proximity to city state’s central business district, Botanic Gardens and Orchard Road, Regent Singapore is a draw for both business and leisure travellers.



Dine-in to delivery

Overnight, the hotel worked to be available on several delivery platforms. In addition to providing à la carte items and gourmet meals to go, Regent Singapore offers some of its most popular dining experiences such as its Adults-only Sunday Cocktail Brunch at Manhattan (one of Singapore's renowned bars) and afternoon tea to be enjoyed in the comfort of home. Bottled cocktails, freshly baked bagels and even roasts can now reach

diners’ doorsteps at the click of a button.



New ways to engage

The property’s chefs and bartenders who were once the face of our F&B outlets and bar are now engaging guests virtually. Manhattan’s bartenders have all conducted tutorials on how to make world class cocktails with what you have at home. These include the basic fundamentals to the more sophisticated techniques of clarifying milk punch and fat-washing. The hotel’s culinary team has also taken to using Zoom to conduct lessons on how to make fresh pasta and risotto that even an Italian ‘nonna’ would approve of.



More in the works

As the hospitality sector continues to adapt to the new normal, Regent Singapore will further look into contact-free self-checkins, à la carte buffets and increased levels of sanitation. Surfaces in public areas and washrooms will be sanitised hourly, while average time spent per room by attendants will increase significantly. Over at the F&B outlets, social distancing measures will continue to be implemented to ensure diners are adequately spaced according to government guidelines.

Speaking exclusively to Hotelier Middle East, hotel manager Heiko Roeder said: “COVID-19 has illustrated the vital importance of a strategy for re-imagining a 'new normal' for hotel operations and the business of hospitality. Here at Regent Singapore, for instance, we've had to re-imagine our business as a safety company first, then a hospitality provider second. Prior to COVID-19, we were a hotel that had safety protocols in place; now, I view us as a safety company that happens to be a hotel.”

Roeder underlined the fact that the property’s top priority was the safety and health of its employees and guests and that all departments have worked hard to ensure that everything they do in hotel operations is aligned to this priority, while staying true to our hospitality service standards.

He added: “Right now, investments are being considered and being made in the areas of training, cleaning protocols, technology for more 'low touch' guest experiences, etc., and these are all being done to ensure our employees' and guests' safety and health now as well as moving forward.

“Our employees and our guests will know that they can trust Regent Singapore as a safe and healthy environment, when Singapore and the world prepares to open up again, and we can welcome back our guests to stay with us, and dine and celebrate with us once more.”