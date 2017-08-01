Emirates announces more staff cuts

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 June 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
Dubai’s Emirates is making more redundancies as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19, the airline announced on Sunday.

“Although we have endeavored to sustain the current family as is, we reviewed all possible scenarios in order to sustain our business operations, but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” said an Emirates statement posted on the website of the Dubai Media Office.

No figures on how many people would be made redundant were given.

“We continuously are reassessing the situation and will have to adapt to this transitional period,” the statement added. “We do not view this lightly, and the company is doing everything possible to protect jobs wherever we can.”

The statement went on to say that Emirates will treat people with “fairness and respect” and work with impacted employees are “looked after and taken care of with necessary means”.

No further details were provided.

Earlier in May, Bloomberg reported that Emirates plans to eliminate as many as 30,000 jobs, or 30 percent of its workforce, the deepest cuts yet in an airline industry severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates has already begun operating scheduled flight services to nine destinations around the world from May 21, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

It is also taking bookings for flights from Dubai to a number of Arab countries from the start of July.


