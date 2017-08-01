Movement in and out of Abu Dhabi to be banned for a week

Travel to and from Abu Dhabi, including between major cities Al Ain and Al Dhafra, will be banned from Tuesday for a week, as part of efforts to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The latest lockdown measures were announced by the Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police and the Health Department – Abu Dhabi.

A statement on the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office twitter account said: “This comes to enhance the effectiveness of the national survey campaign and to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and to complete a series of preventive and precautionary measures to reduce contact and maintain the health and safety of community members.”Movement by citizens and residents within the major cities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – is still allowed subject to the emirate’s stay-at-home timings during the National Disinfection Programme hours of 10pm to 6am.

While permits will be made available to people working in vital sectors, patients with chronic diseases in-need of hospitalisation and transporters of necessary goods.

In line with the National Screening Programme, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with DOH, has eased some restrictions on activities in the emirate, including raising the capacity in malls and restaurants inside malls to 40%.

It comes as the UAE capital announced the easing of a number of restrictions, including raising the capacity in malls and restaurants inside malls to 40 percent. Hotel beaches, restaurants outside malls and museums are also allowed to re-open with a capacity of 40%, although public beaches remain closed.

Individual outdoor sports practiced in open spaces, such as horse riding, cricket, cycling, golf, sailing and racquet sports, are also now allowed for people aged 12-60, starting from Monday 1 June.