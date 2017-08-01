French Riviera pop-up restaurant opens at Dubai's Jumeirah Al Qasr

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 June 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Complementing the existing Italian cuisine at Rockfish and Greek food at Shimmers, a beachfront Mediterranean restaurant has opened at Dubai's Jumeirah Al Qasr.

Named French Riviera, after the Cote D’Azur atmosphere it draws inspiration from, the pop-up venue sits next to Shimmers on the hotel’s beachfront. With both indoor and outdoor seating, French Riviera provides views of the Arabian Gulf while native chefs prepare regional classics.

At the helm of the pop up is former Skyview Bar & Restaurant chef Kim Joinié-Maurin. He and his team will prepare a range of Mediterranean dishes including red tuna crudo with black truffle petals, octopus cooked over wood fire and French Dover sole with crushed potatoes. There is also a selection of pasta dishes such as half lobster with linguine and meat dishes such as beef entrecote. Desserts include vanilla mille-feuille, crème brulée and tart tatin.

Jumeirah Group chief culinary officer Michael Ellis explained the inspiration behind the restaurant: “The South of France has an endearing quality about it, and for many people who have experienced it in the flesh, the word Riviera is evocative of a magical world; the beautiful scenery, bright blue sky, deep azure sea and some of the world’s most delicious and sensual gastronomic delights. I had the pleasure of living and working in the French Riviera for over a decade, which was an unforgettable experience.

French Riviera, will transport you to this place of unmatched tastes and sensations. A place where the simple is transformed into the sublime, and where guests reconnect with each other and the beauty of their surroundings, while sharing special moments over fantastic food.”

French Riviera will also be hosting a ‘Bleu, Blanc, Rouge’ brunch every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Orange Business Services launches new regional office in Abu Dhabi
    UPS supports last mile delivery to help vaccines reach children in Uganda
      FEATURE: Attracting and retaining talent in a post-Covid-19 supply chain
        Vodafone CTO: Banning Huawei would cost the UK its leadership position on 5G
          Cinema Akil to re-open on June 12

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah