French Riviera pop-up restaurant opens at Dubai's Jumeirah Al Qasr

Complementing the existing Italian cuisine at Rockfish and Greek food at Shimmers, a beachfront Mediterranean restaurant has opened at Dubai's Jumeirah Al Qasr.

Named French Riviera, after the Cote D’Azur atmosphere it draws inspiration from, the pop-up venue sits next to Shimmers on the hotel’s beachfront. With both indoor and outdoor seating, French Riviera provides views of the Arabian Gulf while native chefs prepare regional classics.

At the helm of the pop up is former Skyview Bar & Restaurant chef Kim Joinié-Maurin. He and his team will prepare a range of Mediterranean dishes including red tuna crudo with black truffle petals, octopus cooked over wood fire and French Dover sole with crushed potatoes. There is also a selection of pasta dishes such as half lobster with linguine and meat dishes such as beef entrecote. Desserts include vanilla mille-feuille, crème brulée and tart tatin.

Jumeirah Group chief culinary officer Michael Ellis explained the inspiration behind the restaurant: “The South of France has an endearing quality about it, and for many people who have experienced it in the flesh, the word Riviera is evocative of a magical world; the beautiful scenery, bright blue sky, deep azure sea and some of the world’s most delicious and sensual gastronomic delights. I had the pleasure of living and working in the French Riviera for over a decade, which was an unforgettable experience.

French Riviera, will transport you to this place of unmatched tastes and sensations. A place where the simple is transformed into the sublime, and where guests reconnect with each other and the beauty of their surroundings, while sharing special moments over fantastic food.”

French Riviera will also be hosting a ‘Bleu, Blanc, Rouge’ brunch every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 3pm.