Hilton names managing director of development for Sub-Saharan Africa

Hospitality group Hilton has announced the appointment of Andrew McLachlan as managing director of development for Sub-Saharan Africa. Using his three decades of operations and development experience, he will lead African growth for Hilton.

McLachlan started his career as an F&B trainee in 1990, gradually climbing the corporate ladder at Protea Hotels, he moved onto hotel management trainee, followed by several management positions before being made general manager. In 2006 he moved to Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group as the director of business development in Africa & Indian Ocean Islands. He left the company in 2018 as SVP to join Radisson Hotel Group as SVP for development in Sub Saharan Africa.

On his appointment, McLachlan said: “I’m excited to be joining Hilton at a time when its brands are some of the fastest-growing in Africa and rank amongst the world’s most valuable. There is incredible opportunity across this continent, and I look forward to working with a team of talented and dedicated Developers to realise the potential that the hospitality industry has to drive sustainable economic growth and employment opportunity in Africa.”

In his new role, McLachlan will be based in Cape Town, leading a team of developers across the region. Hilton has 46 hotels open in Africa across six brands with 57 further properties in the pipeline.