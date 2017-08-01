Travel Market Life launches podcast on how to rebound from pandemic

In a bid to bring together the travel industry and pave a path to recovery, a new podcast has launched to discuss the future. Travel Market Life will cover wholesale travel, hotel technology, travel supply and distribution, media, sales and marketing.

The podcast will launch with 15 episodes, the first being ‘#HotelTechClinic A COVID-19 Recovery Masterclass’. In partnership with travel technology expert Michael McCartan, the event will see panellists discuss how technology can boost the industry. The first event will cover robots, blockchain, contactless technologies, staff management systems and robotic process automation (RPA).

The event will be hosted by Haynes MarComs director Ryan Haynes. Having founded Travel Market Life, he explained: “We understand that with many staff furloughed it can be difficult to keep up with changes and developments that have been happening during lockdown and are continuing to evolve as a result of COVID-19. Therefore we want to help businesses be as prepared as they can be for the bounce back.”

He added: “Travel Market Life is designed as a community platform to be accessible to all global professionals to get help on how to approach the market. We have also designed our interviews to give inspiration to businesses and get an insight into business leaders' approach to decision-making. With this we hope we empower people to access new opportunities and be better able to engage and collaborate with the market.”

The first live event takes place on June 11 at 4:30pm Dubai time. You can sign up here

Travel Market Life is now available on Youtube, Google Play, Deezer, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.