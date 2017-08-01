UAE preparing for ‘a full reopening' of its borders, says Dubai Tourism

Published: 10 June 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The UAE is preparing to fully reopen its borders, subject to travel restrictions, according to sister publication Arabian Business.

"Authorities are preparing for a full reopening of UAE's borders, subject to the removal of travel restrictions by implementing a series of strategic measures in conjunction with their federal counterparts designed to ensure the virus does not enter the emirate through its sea and land ports," the Dubai Tourism Trade Toolkit said.

"Travellers will be welcomed to Dubai in a safe and secure environment ensuring seamless use of contactless technologies and advanced equipment for screening incoming and outgoing passengers to safeguard the city from any spread of infection. World-class cleaning and disinfection processes across all facilities, attractions and assets to ensure a risk-free experience for tourists in the city are being implemented," it added.

The UAE’s airlines have been inching towards normality, with both Etihad Airways and Emirates Airline announcing a partial resumption of operations in recent weeks. These carriers are still at the mercy of travel restrictions, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) saying airlines are set to lose hundreds of billions this year.

In April alone, air traffic for Middle East carriers dropped by 97.3%.
