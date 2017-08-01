UFC event will ‘show the world that Abu Dhabi is a safe place to visit’

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) has assured the emirate is safe to visit ahead of the upcoming UFC Fight Island event.

Fight Island follows on from the immensely successful UFC 242 event last year on Yas Island – where Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win quickly garnered him fame and admiration across the UAE. Fight Island will last throughout July, with the island turned into a ‘bubble’ for the event to take place.

There will be four-fight nights over the course of the month with ten to 12 fights in each. The first will take place on July 11, followed by July 15, 18, and 25.

According to sister publication Time Out Abu Dhabi, fighters, staff, organisers and judges will fly in ahead of time, undergo quarantine and be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to take part.

Speaking to Time Out, DCT – Abu Dhabi executive director Ali Hassan Al Shaiba said the event would ‘show the world that Abu Dhabi is a safe place to visit’.

He said: "We're excited that they chose Abu Dhabi. The government has done a great job managing the effect of Covid-19. The protocols and health and safety measures have kept the people and communities of Abu Dhabi safe."



More than 2,500 people will be involved in the month-long sporting spectacle, giving hotels a great opportunity to boost occupancy rates for the typically slow month.

"The event will showcase Abu Dhabi's ability to put on huge events despite any challenges. It is a signal that shows the health and safety measures and protocols mean we are coming back with a safe destination where people can come for events and holidays, to enjoy the attractions, resorts and pristine beaches.

In a bid to keep the people of the UAE safe, no spectators will be allowed in the arena.