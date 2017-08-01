Williams updates Chefs Drawer to aid social distancing

Published: 10 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
With social distancing in mind, the latest Williams Chef Drawer has been designed to be an individual chef station with everything they need at hand. The model VWCD1 is a variable temperate unit with either refrigerated or frozen storage in a compact space.

Two drawers stacked together give a combined height of 838mm, including castors, making it easy to fit beneath a standard 900mm high worktop, The unit depth has is just 670mm, meaning it can be installed underneath a standard 700mm worktop.

The exact size of the stacked drawers can be adjusted further since the swivel and brake castors are available in two different sizes – so operators can choose the best height for their site.

Thanks to the variable temperature control, the drawers can be used to cope with seasonal menu changes or major events, instantly switching from chilled to frozen storage as needed.

“The VWCD1’s ability to be double-stacked below a standard worktop means operators can design a compact, modular refrigeration system for their specific needs,” said Williams sales and marketing director Malcolm Harling. “With the emerging post-lockdown necessity for social distancing in the workplace this flexibility, and the way it allows chefs to have everything they need close to hand, makes it ideal for a wide range of sites and uses, without compromising on the integrity of the ingredients.”

The VWCD1 Chefs Drawer starts from £2,300 (AED 10,669).

