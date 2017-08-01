Abu Dhabi's Ethihad Airways launches 50 percent cashback offer

Published: 11 June 2020
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
National airline of the UAE, Etihad Airways, is encouraging travellers to return to air travel with the launch of the Etihad Travel Voucher.

Available for purchase between June 10 and 24, the voucher provides a 50% cash value for future trips from August 1 2020 onwards. Valid for two years, Etihad Travel Vouchers are available in increments of US$250 to a maximum of $65,000.

Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer Robin Kamark explained: “Now, more than ever, we want to give the world something to look forward to. Valid for two years, Etihad Travel Voucher will give our guests plenty of time to plan their future trip, and with 50% extra credit, they will spend less on that well-deserved break”.

The International Air Transport Association recently released its first recovery report, detailing that Middle Eastern carriers could lose up to $4.8 billion in revenue this year and have growth rates stunted for years.

