McGettigan’s JBR in Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has announced it will fully embrace the upcoming sports season.

From June 17, the popular sports bar will show matches from the Premier League on its multiple TV screens. From July 3, the resumption of the Formula 1 season will be shown.

There will be 10 large screens showcasing all crucial sporting moments.

The venue’s Irish-inspired menu is also available, including wagyu beef and Guinness pie, buffalo chicken wings, bang bang shrimp, nachos, burgers and a buffalo chicken wrap.

The F&B venue is open daily from noon to 10pm.