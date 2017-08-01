Revealed: Abu Dhabi hotel performance improved in May

Preliminary data from STR has laid out how Abu Dhabi hotels performed in May.

Compared with May 2019, occupancy was up by 5.7% to 55.2%, this is also an improvement on last month where occupancy was at just 47.3%.

STR noted however that May 2019 was Abu Dhabi’s worst month for occupancy on record.

Average daily rate (ADR) was down in May 2020 compared to the same point last year, dropping by 26.3% to AED251.40.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased by 22.1% to AED138.88. These still manage to beat April 2020’s performance, which was the month the market was most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.