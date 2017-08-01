Revealed: Abu Dhabi hotel performance improved in May

Hospitality
News
Published: 11 June 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Preliminary data from STR has laid out how Abu Dhabi hotels performed in May.

Compared with May 2019, occupancy was up by 5.7% to 55.2%, this is also an improvement on last month where occupancy was at just 47.3%.

STR noted however that May 2019 was Abu Dhabi’s worst month for occupancy on record.

Average daily rate (ADR) was down in May 2020 compared to the same point last year, dropping by 26.3% to AED251.40.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) decreased by 22.1% to AED138.88. These still manage to beat April 2020’s performance, which was the month the market was most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Abu Dhabi International makes 53 airport elevators touch-free
    TPAY MOBILE acquires Payguru
      PTCL partners with Nokia to level up customer service in Pakistan
        Masdar, Uzbekistan Government sign PPA agreement to develop landmark 500MW wind project
          Electric Vehicles Drop in Price, but Most Remain Unprofitable, Says Lux Research

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah