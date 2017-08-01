Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announces 24-hour wellness livestream

For the occasion of Global Wellness Day on June 13, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced a 24-hour Instagram livestream highlighting a range of wellness experiences.

’24 Hours of Wellness’ will jump across Mandarin Oriental hotels across the globe, showcasing yoga in Bangkok, cooking tutorials in Miami, meditation in Bodrum and a myriad of other properties and experiences.

“During this time of unprecedented stress and anxiety, we all need calming and life-affirming experiences,” said Mandarin Oriental group director of spa & wellness Jeremy McCarthy.

“Now, more than ever, people are realising the importance of physical health and mental wellbeing in our lives. While many cannot physically visit one of our spas at this time, our goal with this initiative is to use technology to bring Mandarin Oriental’s wellness expertise into our guests’ homes, wherever they may be in the world.”

The livestream will begin at 3am UAE time on June 14, 2020 on the group’s Instagram page.