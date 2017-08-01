Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman appoints director of rooms

Eric Masalawala has been brought into Radisson Hotel Group as the director of rooms at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman . Raised in Dubai and educated in hospitality and events management at the University of Derby in Switzerland, Masalawala has held posts across various hospitality groups.

Masalawala entered the world of hospitality in 2007 as service manager at Radisson Hotel Dubai Deira Creek; later joining Ramada Jumeirah Hotel as front office manager five years later. He later became part of the pre-opening team for Damac Hospitality and took lead as front office manager.

In 2016, he entered Hilton Abu Dhabi, later rebranded as Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Corniche , as front office manager and then rooms division manager.

“Being a top ranked MBA, a passionate hotelier and a highly disciplined leader with unparalleled work experience, I would like to contribute my skills, knowledge and experience to all facets of the hotel. Every day is a new day and every day I try to learn something new to improve my tomorrow with the same Yes, I Can! spirit”, shared the new recruit.

His newest role will be his third job with Radisson.