Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman hires chief engineer

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Shaju Kozhiparambil has been named as Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman’s new chief engineer, using his 19 years of experience in the senior position.

Kozhiparambil joins the hotel after a four year stint at Aloft Al Ain as assistant chief engineer. He first started engineering with Hilton Salalah Resort before moving to Salalah Marriott Resort in 2010. In 2017 was when he joined the team in Al Ain.

Speaking on his appointment, he said: “With my 19 years of professional experience and skills in overseeing engineering facilities and operations and prioritizing the health and safety of hotels, I believe I can improve the working procedures and operational efficiency of the hotel, as well as maintain its outstanding physical appearance. I believe in the saying “Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try and a challenge to overcome” and along with my hardworking engineering team, we will ensure quality living and a safe environment for our valuable guests.”

He concluded: “I am eternally grateful to work with the dynamic team in the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Ajman and with Radisson Hotel Group, one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the world.”

