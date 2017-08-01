Taj Dubai marks Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday with themed brunch

For the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday on June 13, Taj Dubai in Business Bay will host an English-themed Saturday brunch.

Gastropub Eloquent Elephant will serve a range of traditional beverages and dishes including G&Ts and Pimms on arrival, followed by sausages and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. The afternoon is concluded with bread and butter pudding or an Eton Mess dessert.

Priced at AED225, the brunch includes a set menu and house beverages. It takes place from 12:30PM to 4PM.