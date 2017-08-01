Taj Dubai marks Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday with themed brunch

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 June 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
For the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday on June 13, Taj Dubai in Business Bay will host an English-themed Saturday brunch.

Gastropub Eloquent Elephant will serve a range of traditional beverages and dishes including G&Ts and Pimms on arrival, followed by sausages and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie. The afternoon is concluded with bread and butter pudding or an Eton Mess dessert.

Priced at AED225, the brunch includes a set menu and house beverages. It takes place from 12:30PM to 4PM.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saregama and Facebook strike global licensing deals
    Wearables market grew 29% in Q1 2020, despite onset of Covid-19
      Aruba expands Instant On Portfolio to SMBs
        GSMA to make 1,000 staff redundant, as MWC cancellation begins to bite
          Nokia names new CFO, as exec reshuffle continues

            More related galleries

            Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
              Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                  In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                    Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels