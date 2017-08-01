Janice Tan appointed as Vakkaru Maldives DOSM

With 20 years of experience, Janice Tan has been brought into Vakkaru Maldives as its director of sales and marketing (DOSM). A sales and marketing veteran, Tan will be expected to leverage her experience and connections to create strategies for the resort.

Raised by parents in the airline industry, Tan is well-travelled, having lived in Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the US and France. She went on to study at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris before moving to Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok as international PR manager.

In Bangkok she steadily rose the ranks, later moving to Anantara and Naladu Maldives as director of PR. She became Anantara Group cluster director of public relations before shifting to Velaa Private Island and Accor’s Raffles Maldives Meradhoo as director of sales and marketing.

Speaking about her appointment, Tan said: “I am so excited to join the team at Vakkaru Maldives, a privately owned and managed resort where exceptional attention to detail and a passion for unsurpassed hospitality is integral to everything, and a commitment to ensuring loved ones can interact and reconnect in tranquillity underpins every service and interaction.”

Set in Baa Atoll, Vakkaru Maldives is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and 30 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport.