Raffles Dubai reopens Italian restaurant Solo

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Solo, the Italian restaurant and bar in Raffles Dubai, has reopened its doors to diners.

Open every day of the week, Solo draws culinary inspiration from the Italian regions of Lombardy, Tuscany, Campania and Sicily. Dishes include spinach ravioli with black truffle, linguine frutti di mare, pollo alla diavola and the tortino al cioccolato, there is also a selection of pasta, pizzas and bread.

To celebrate its reopening, Solo has introduced a weekly ‘Solo Gusto’ on Fridays – a family-style brunch. The casual brunch showcases some of the venues most popular dishes, including anti pasti, carpaccio, pasta, pizza and fritto misto.

Children can be entertained by creating their own pizzas and baking them in Solo’s wood-fire ovens.

The brunch starts on June 19, priced at AED199 per person.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DNA chooses Edgeware’s StreamBuilder for new TV service
    TECNO Mobile launches the Spark 5 for customers in the UAE
      AT&T considers offloading Warner Brothers gaming unit for a reported $4bn
        UAE's Utico agrees to extend Hyflux restructuring deadline
          ELIPS completes 10 years of operation in manufacturing of pre-insulated pipes

            More related galleries

            Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
              Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                  In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                    Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels