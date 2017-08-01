Raffles Dubai reopens Italian restaurant Solo

Solo, the Italian restaurant and bar in Raffles Dubai , has reopened its doors to diners.

Open every day of the week, Solo draws culinary inspiration from the Italian regions of Lombardy, Tuscany, Campania and Sicily. Dishes include spinach ravioli with black truffle, linguine frutti di mare, pollo alla diavola and the tortino al cioccolato, there is also a selection of pasta, pizzas and bread.

To celebrate its reopening, Solo has introduced a weekly ‘Solo Gusto’ on Fridays – a family-style brunch. The casual brunch showcases some of the venues most popular dishes, including anti pasti, carpaccio, pasta, pizza and fritto misto.

Children can be entertained by creating their own pizzas and baking them in Solo’s wood-fire ovens.

The brunch starts on June 19, priced at AED199 per person.