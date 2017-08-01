Six Senses reveals at-home wellness recipes

With spas still closed across much of the world, Six Senses director of training (spas) Tammy Dent has curated a range of recipes for wellness treatments in the comfort of your home.

Softening Hand Scrub

Washing hands frequently and using sanitizer has definitely left them dry. This scrub will leave hands soft and moisturised.

• ¼ cup Sea salt• ¼ cup Unrefined sugar• 1 tbsp Fractionated coconut oil• 2 tbsp Raw honey• 1 tbsp Lemon juice• 3 drops Grapefruit essential oil

Directions:

Start by mixing the coconut oil with the raw honey. Then add the other ingredients, choosing an essential oil of your choice. It is important not to overdo the essential oil as this could impair your condition. Once mixed, keep your scrub in a dark, glass bottle away from direct sunlight to protect the natural ingredients and use regularly.

Avocado and Olive Oil Hair MaskThis mask is useful in treating dry and damaged hair. It is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, and provides the ultimate strength and shine to your hair.

Ingredients:

• Half an avocado

• 1 egg

• 1 tbsp of olive oil

• 1 tbsp of honey

Mash the avocado and mix all the ingredients together. Apply to wet hair with your fingertips, starting at the roots and working your way up. Draw your hair into a bun and cover with a shower cap. To help activate the ingredients, blow-dry your shower cap-covered hair for 10 minutes. Then let it sit for another 20 minutes before rinsing off.

Papaya Face Mask

This mask is ideal to achieve a good complexion.

• Half cup mashed papaya• 1 tsp raw honey• 1 whipped egg white

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together and apply to your face and neck with your fingers or a face brush, avoiding the eye area. The enzymes in the papaya are a natural exfoliator, so they remove dead skin cells while the honey and egg white bind the mask together. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes and then rinse off.

Exfoliate your body with this scrub to feel refreshed and revitalised.Ingredients:

• 1/3 Himalayan salt

• 2/3 cup olive oil

• Orange zest

• Lemon zest

• 1 tsp of finely chopped mint

Mix all ingredients together. You could also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil. Geranium would be a good choice to balance at all levels. Stand under the shower to dampen your skin. Using small, circular movements apply the scrub to your whole body avoiding any sensitive areas. The Himalayan salt will stimulate your micro circulation as well as lymphatic system. It also works wonders to release tension from tight muscles. Your skin will be beautifully nourished by the olive oil, and the citrus oils will enliven the senses.

Bath tea bags

Green tea (5 -10 tea bags) is known for its powerful antioxidants, promising a great detox. Chamomile tea is also a good option to calm and soothe before bedtime. Sliced ginger added to warm water also offers a stimulating, detoxifying bath.

You can also make our own bath tea bags using the below recipe. Oats help to soothe eczema, psoriasis and acne while fractionated coconut oil is anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial in nature.

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Raw oats

• 1 cup Dried rose petals

• ½ cup Himalayan salt crystals

• 25 ml Fractionated coconut oil

• 5 drops Calming essential oil

Mix the oats and rose petals together. Add the Himalayan salts for the added mineral content if desired. Add a conservative amount of essential oil to the coconut oil and choose safe, calming options, such as lavender, chamomile, rose or bergamot. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and spoon into a cotton or organza bag. Allow yourself to drift into bliss as these beautiful ingredients seep into the warm water.