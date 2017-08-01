UNWTO names Hotel Data Cloud as a ‘Healing Solution for Tourism’

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has distinguished Hotel Data Cloud (HDC) as one of its ‘Healing Solutions for Tourism’, recognising it as a start-up helping to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the wider tourism sector.

HDC works as a centralised global database for descriptive hotel content. The tech start-up collates hotel information and pictures from the major travel websites and travel agent databases, giving users a platform to browse hotel content from across the globe. With both artificial intelligence and machine learning abilities, HDC helps hoteliers show tailor-made offers to prospective bookers.

In the wake of COVID-19, HDC has allowed hoteliers to communicate their health and safety measures on the platform to help reassure travellers.“Tourism is a leading driver of economic growth and re-establishing trust by being open and transparent with travellers, is a critical factor in restarting tourism globally. It is encouraging to see HDC stepping up to that challenge and offering a solution that will enable hotels to rebuild customer confidence and trust by being able to share vital attributes, that affect travel decision making,” said UNWTO senior expert on innovation and digital transformation Natalia Bayona.

“We are proud and humbled to be recognised for our efforts towards rebuilding the tourism sector. With our technology, hotels can now efficiently share critical information, so that travellers can be reassured of their safety and confidently book their next stay,” said HDC managing partner and co-founder Kevin Czok.

HDC currently has a portfolio of more than 11,400 hotels in 153 countries. In its first round of seed funding, it secured US$350,000 and has started a second round of funding to meet demand.