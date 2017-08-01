Hosted at the international F&B venue Aspen Café, the afternoon tea comprises g scones with cream and preserves, cucumber sandwiches, and miniature pastries accompanied by 20 varieties of tea and coffee.Prices start from AED175 per person or AED295 per couple.
Afternoon tea returns to Kempinski Hotel MOE
Published: 14 June 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has become Dubai’s latest hotel to return to normality with the resumption of its afternoon tea service.