Dubai Tourism reveals new quarantine guidelines

Dubai Tourism has revealed a new set of guidelines for UAE residents returning to the emirate, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

With as many as 200,000 residents getting ready to return the UAE, the tourism authority has outlined what’s required. The 14-day quarantine can take place in a hotel or a private home, with residents given the option of booking hotels that have been deemed suitable for quarantine when booking their way.

The private home must meet certain criteria, including having access to a separate room with a private bathroom and living separately to other people in the residence.

Every passenger will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival, and for those staying in hotels, meals will be provided three times a day, or can be ordered from food outlets offering delivery and their own cost. During the 14-day quarantine, the person in quarantine will be responsible for maintaining a clean room.

UAE residents returning to Dubai must also install and register with Dubai Health Authority’s COVID-19 DXB app, which will also give them access to medical assistance, should it be required.

Dubai Tourism indicated that tourists would have to undergo mandatory self-isolation but official protocols for visitors are still pending.