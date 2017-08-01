What will hospitality workers wear in the ‘new normal’?

The items have been developed with a ‘covering’ concept, allowing the garments to be layer over workers’ existing clothing for extra protection. Each piece uses antimicrobial and moisture-resistant fishes to enhance safety.Masks
The Social Stretch mask is made for long-lasting use and comfort, with a lightweight fabric and moisture-resistant finish. The stretch interlock weave is created with sustainability in mind as it can be washed repeatedly at 60 degrees. It has a secure nose bone and durable binding stretch ear loops offering an enhanced ‘one size fits all’ product. It can be customised with all-over sublimation print to form part of branding.
[[{"fid":"80382","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Alternatively, there is the Natural Organic Wellbeing mask made with organic cotton. The fabric is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and waterproof. The Tech 2-Ply mask uses a polyester fabric with an anti-bacterial coating.
Covering wear
The Cover-More apron has been developed with a higher neckline than conventional aprons, longer length and extra width giving more coverage. The Cover-All meanwhile can be worn over existing uniforms as a lightweight barrier. It features a tie belt at the back and long sleeves to grant additional coverage.
[[{"fid":"80380","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]
The House Coat has a high-neck Nehru collar and wrap front fastening, as well as long sleeves and rib cuffs.
[[{"fid":"80383","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]All items are customisable upon request. Jalin also produces a range of facial shields and glasses.