What will hospitality workers wear in the ‘new normal’?

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, items such as masks and gloves have gone from optional to necessary. Hoteliers and restauranteurs alike can facilitate this need with Jalin Protect’s new line of stylish personal protection equipment.

The items have been developed with a ‘covering’ concept, allowing the garments to be layer over workers’ existing clothing for extra protection. Each piece uses antimicrobial and moisture-resistant fishes to enhance safety.

The Social Stretch mask is made for long-lasting use and comfort, with a lightweight fabric and moisture-resistant finish. The stretch interlock weave is created with sustainability in mind as it can be washed repeatedly at 60 degrees. It has a secure nose bone and durable binding stretch ear loops offering an enhanced ‘one size fits all’ product. It can be customised with all-over sublimation print to form part of branding.

Alternatively, there is the Natural Organic Wellbeing mask made with organic cotton. The fabric is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and waterproof. The Tech 2-Ply mask uses a polyester fabric with an anti-bacterial coating.

Covering wear

The Cover-More apron has been developed with a higher neckline than conventional aprons, longer length and extra width giving more coverage. The Cover-All meanwhile can be worn over existing uniforms as a lightweight barrier. It features a tie belt at the back and long sleeves to grant additional coverage.

The House Coat has a high-neck Nehru collar and wrap front fastening, as well as long sleeves and rib cuffs.

The anti-bacterial white shirt has a standard business collar, with an anti-bacterial coating for safety.

All items are customisable upon request. Jalin also produces a range of facial shields and glasses.