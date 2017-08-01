Accor introduces discount for healthcare professionals

Accor is showing gratitude towards healthcare professionals by providing them the friends and family rate in all their hotels across India and Sri Lanka.

The friends and family discount offer is valid for stays taking place until December 31 2020 in all Accor’s hotels in India and Sri Lanka. Healthcare professionals can access the offer on the brand website. It is a 30% discount on the best available rate of the hotel room.

Accor India & South Asia vice president commercial Kerrie Hannaford said: “We at Accor would like to express our gratitude towards healthcare professionals by extending friends and family discount rate to them. We salute the meticulous hard work of the healthcare professionals and applaud their efforts for the wellbeing of the community. It’s commendable how their determination and commitment towards the patients and their families, the community, and each other has never wavered during this extremely stressful time.

“At Accor, welcoming, protecting and taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do and who we are. We support the healthcare community which has been serving us wholeheartedly now and ever. We are extremely thankful for the selfless dedication and bravery exemplified by each and every healthcare professional.”