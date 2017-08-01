ADNH Hotels reopen key properties

Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) is pleased to announce many of its luxury and five star hotels across the UAE have reopened with strict safety and precautionary measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of all its guests.

“We have introduced strict procedures as per local authorities’ regulations across our businesses as we emerge from unprecedented challenges and adapt to the global transformation within the hospitality industry. Staying optimistic for future traveI, the safety of all guests and employees is our primary focus and our responsibility being a leading hospitality company. We are continuously monitoring the performance of our businesses and adjusting accordingly whilst some of our hotels benefit from extensive refurbishments to enhance the guest experience.” says Khalid Anib, Chief Executive Officer of ADNH.

To welcome guests back, the group has launched promotional packages. Some of the packages include:

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas:Guest who book a family staycation will receive a 50% discount on a second room. The offer included a complimentary stay for children under 16 if sharing room with parents, complimentary food and beverage for children under 12 as well as 50% off food and beverage for children under 16.

Address Dubai Mall and Address Dubai Marina:

New rates start from AED449 with AED200 back to spend per night.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort:Room upgrades with late check out and AED200 credit to spend at the Spa, restaurants and bars per person, rates start from AED500

In addition, many of ADNH hotel’s food and beverage outlet are now open with safety procedures in effect along with the implementation of new technologies including contactless dining and check-in/ out to ensure guests' safety.