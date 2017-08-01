IATA launches COVID-19 restrictions map

Published: 15 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) introduced a free online interactive world map to provide travellers with the latest COVID-19 entry regulations by country. The map relies on IATA’s Timatic database which contains comprehensive information on documentation required for international travel. To keep pace with the dynamic situation with respect to COVID-19, Timatic is updated more than 200 times per day to provide accurate travel restrictions specific to the current pandemic, based on one’s citizenship and country of residence.

"As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries’ borders are open and what health restrictions exist. Travellers can rely on Timatic for comprehensive and accurate information on travel during the pandemic," said IATA’s Timatic assistant director Anish Chand.

In a recent survey commissioned by IATA regarding concerns people had about air travel post-crisis, more than 80% of travelers said they are as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they are about actually catching the virus during travel. With the uncertainties and quickly changing health restrictions from one country to the next during the pandemic, this new resource for travel planning is timely and important.

"We support the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines to harmonize the measures to keep people safe while traveling and provide the confidence to open borders without quarantine measures. And this Timatic offering will be a vital tool for travelers who need easy access to accurate information on entry requirements," said Chand.

IATA’s COVID-19 interactive world map, also available for mobile, can be viewed here. The Timatic COVID-19 Alerts service was also launched to offer subscribers real-time notifications for all travel updates related to the pandemic.
