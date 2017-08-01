Leva Hotels announces US expansion plans

Dubai-based Leva Hotels is set to expand into America after signing a partnership with Vackma.

As part of the agreement, Vackma will develop and operate three and four-star hotels under the Leva and its sub brands in the USA while offering hotel owners a choice of both franchise and management agreements.



JS Anand, founder and chief executive officer of Leva Hotels, said: “The tie-up is part of our strategic growth plan and steadfast vision and demonstrates the resilience of our brand despite the recent industry challenges.”



Vackma has over 30 years of global industry experience working in airports, food services and first-class hotels.

Anton Muller, founder and CEO of Vackma, added: “We are delighted to partner with Leva Hotels that holds great potential for growth. We are confident it will serve as a refreshing choice, offering superior brand standards and exceptional management options to hotel owners, with flexible terms tailored for diverse market segments.”



[[{"fid":"80386","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"}}]]Anton Muller, founder and CEO of Vackma.

In addition to its flagship hotel Leva Mazaya Centre, a four-star hotel in Dubai, the group, which is exploring expansion opportunities across the GCC, Africa, Europe and the US, had recently signed management agreements for two hotels in Muscat and a property in Kampala.