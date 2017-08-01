Abu Dhabi establishments to receive AED200m rent refund

Restaurants and entertainment facilities in Abu Dhabi will receive AED200m as part of the government's scheme to refund them 20% of their annual rent.

The initiative, which was originally announced in May, has been taken up by 220 restaurants and other outlets already, according to Khaled Mubarak Bani Zama, director of the Industrial Development at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development,

According to Gulf News, he said: “The refunding of 20% of the value of helps support the private sector and enhance confidence in the emirate’s investment environment, thus ensuring the sustainability of businesses in view of the current exceptional conditions facing the world at large.”

The stimulus package is part of the Abu Dhabi government's Ghadan 21, which has introduced a number of new initiatives to ease the cost of doing business in response to the challenge of COVID-19.