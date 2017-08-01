Generation X experiencing most COVID-19 travel disruption

Published: 16 June 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Generation X has experienced the most disruption among age groups in the UE) when it comes to the cancellation of travel plans. Within this demographic, more than a third of respondents ‘strongly agree’ they have had to change or cancel upcoming domestic (36%) and international (41%) plans, according to a survey by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Generation X travellers are a lucrative market, and operators should be utilising this time to restore confidence within the market and identifying future opportunity.

GlobalData found that 65% of UAE respondents in this age range remain ‘extremely concerned’ about the global outbreak of COVID-19. Generation X is more risk averse than younger generations due to greater concerns surrounding health and safety, which reflects why their trips have been the impacted the most.

[[{"fid":"80399","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"GlobalData Travel Survey","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"GlobalData Travel Survey"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

GlobalData travel & tourism analyst Johanna Bonhill-Smith commented: “As demand has been disrupted, there does lie opportunity for future travel. One opportunity that operators could consider is personal health and well-being as 77% of Generation X aspire to hear such tips from businesses right now. A well targeted campaign highlighting the health and social benefits of an experience, will likely be more memorable, servicing future demand when restrictions lift.

“A personalised service also bodes well with this market as 90% of travellers are ‘always’, ‘often’ or ‘somewhat’ influenced by how well a product/service is tailored to their needs. Booking.com under BookingHoldings brand was one of the first global online travel agency (OTA) to offer content in Arabic and is now one of the main brands utilised by Emirati travelers.”


