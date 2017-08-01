Ajman Tourism launches emirate-wide inspection campaign

Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) has launched an emirate-wide inspection campaign to ensure its tourism establishments meet the safety guidelines.

Carried out in response to the recommendation of the World Health Organisation, the inspection campaign includes daily and continuous visits to establishments. Tourism locations must make sure they maintain stellar hygiene levels, periodically sterilise and train staff on how to handle suspected COVID-19 symptoms. The measures also include food serving standards.

Sultan AlNuaimi, Director of Licensing & Tourism Standards Department at Ajman Tourism, said: “This campaign comes as part of ATDD efforts to adopt the best preventive and precautionary measures. We are delighted to see a strong commitment among Ajman hotels to strictly follow the safety and preventive guidelines and we look forward to taking all the necessary measures to ensure the continuity of services and maintain the safety and health of the emirate’s guests and visitors.”

In May, ATDD issued 13-pages of guidelines to hotel owners on how to operate following the pandemic. One stipulation was that all hotels must allocate isolation rooms at all times.