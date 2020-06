Embracing the realities of lockdown, many of us have honed our culinary skills and become more adventurous in the kitchen. With this in mind, Cé La Vi Dubai’s executive chef Howard Ko will be presenting a live cooking lesson on Instagram.

Hosted by Gaggenau, the young chef will reveal how to create his yellow tomato gazpacho – one of the dishes on Cé La Vi Dubai’s upcoming summer menu.

Ko’s lesson will take approximately 50, covering how to create the dish and all its components, including Thai basil sorbet, olive crumble, pickled soy aubergine and fermented cucumber.

The restaurant can be found at Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai.