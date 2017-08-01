Daniel Boulud to open restaurant at Sofitel Dubai Wafi

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Having won multiple Michelin stars for his flagship New York restaurant, Daniel Boulud is the latest celebrity chef to come to Dubai.

Brasserie Boulud is coming to Sofitel Dubai Wafi and will hope to replicate the success of his two-starred Daniel in NYC.

Focusing on French-inspired contemporary cuisine, Boulud’s first restaurant in the Middle East will be a traditional affair.

He’s enlisted French chef de cuisine Nicolas Lemoyne to head up his Dubai kitchen, with Lemoyne bringing with him 15 years of experience including a spell in Daniel.

The menu will be inspired by the seasons and the finest fresh ingredients, with specialities such as melon soup with shrimp and lemongrass, homemade duck and foie gras rillette, and chicken tagine with saffron cauliflower and green olives all making an appearance.

Diners can expect an art deco design them throughout the venue, with an eyecatching mirrored ceiling set to be one of the aesthetic highlights.

There’s no confirmation of an opening date for the restaurant at the Sofitel yet, but Boulud is excited to team up with the hotel brand, saying: “They share in our passion for excellence in both hospitality and cuisine, and we look forward to providing an extraordinary experience to their guests.”
Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

