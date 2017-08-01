JA Resorts & Hotels receives WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The UAE’s JA Resorts & Hotels has become the latest hospitality group to be recognised for its efforts in health and safety. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has given the group a hygiene stamp as part of its SafeTravels global initiative.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, JA Resorts introduced a ‘protection and prevention’ map which tracks a guests’ journey at the property and identifies key sanitation areas. Each of the group’s nine hotels across the UAE and the Indian Ocean complies with the latest directives from the government, adhering to social distancing and safety regulations.

With a safety stamp from the WTTC, JA Resorts joins a host of other governments and businesses deemed ready to welcome back travellers in a safe environment.

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross said: “The safety of our guests and our own team-members is our highest priority. We are adapting to this new normal as quickly and effectively as possible so that our local customers feel safe and protected on their staycations, and to reassure our international visitors that we are more than ready and waiting for them once flights resume and borders open again. We are all in this together and even with this robust base, we will continuously listen, amend, update and improve wherever possible throughout this journey.”

With a safety stamp from the WTTC, JA Resorts joins a host of other governments and businesses deemed ready to welcome back travellers in a safe environment.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Jellyfish Pictures shifts operation to take on global capacity
    Here’s why we’re asking you to sign up to read our content
      Intelsat procures new satellites to keep up with US C-Band 5G deployment
        Jalesh Cruises introduces new pass to encourage travellers
          US govt will allow American firms to work with Huawei on 5G standard setting

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative