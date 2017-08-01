JA Resorts & Hotels receives WTTC’s Safe Travels stamp

The UAE’s JA Resorts & Hotels has become the latest hospitality group to be recognised for its efforts in health and safety. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has given the group a hygiene stamp as part of its SafeTravels global initiative.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, JA Resorts introduced a ‘protection and prevention’ map which tracks a guests’ journey at the property and identifies key sanitation areas. Each of the group’s nine hotels across the UAE and the Indian Ocean complies with the latest directives from the government, adhering to social distancing and safety regulations.

With a safety stamp from the WTTC, JA Resorts joins a host of other governments and businesses deemed ready to welcome back travellers in a safe environment.

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross said: “The safety of our guests and our own team-members is our highest priority. We are adapting to this new normal as quickly and effectively as possible so that our local customers feel safe and protected on their staycations, and to reassure our international visitors that we are more than ready and waiting for them once flights resume and borders open again. We are all in this together and even with this robust base, we will continuously listen, amend, update and improve wherever possible throughout this journey.”

With a safety stamp from the WTTC, JA Resorts joins a host of other governments and businesses deemed ready to welcome back travellers in a safe environment.