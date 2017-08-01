Jumeirah Group continues to roll out safety measures

Following on from Jumeirah Al Naseem, which became the world’s first hotel to receive Bureau Veritas’ Safeguard Label, three more Jumeirah Group hotels have earned the label.

All located in Dubai and all being five-stars, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel all fulfilled the criteria to be given the label. Bureau Veritas acts as a leading force in testing, inspection and certification services. With its team of safety and hygiene specialists, it rolled out the Safeguard Label to help reassure guests returning to hotels.

Jumeirah Group has implemented a range of measures across its hotels to uphold guest safety amid the pandemic. These include the usage of protective masks, daily temperature checks and extensive hygiene training for all colleagues, strict social distancing across all areas of the hotel including beaches, pools and gyms, tripling fresh air in public areas, sanitisation wiping and fogging – up to three times a day depending on footfall – and strict lift etiquette to ensure guests are travelling alone. In guest rooms, housekeeping vigorously clean and aerate every day and provide sanitising and hygiene amenities including mask, gel and wipes.

Jumeirah Group CEO José Silva explained: “I want this milestone to serve as an inspiration to others, to create a socially responsible movement across organisational cultures, our society and the industry as a whole, where we champion a sense of collective responsibility for the safety of others. The Government of Dubai and its tourism authority (DTCM), have led a successful path through this pandemic and restoring guest confidence is a priority, not only for Jumeirah Group, but for all hoteliers. We will continue our mission across our portfolio of properties and demonstrate our commitment to operating our hotels to the highest global standards and supporting the future of our host countries.”

Jumeriah Group, a member of Dubai Holdings, operates and manages 15 hotels in the Middle East, as well as a further six in Europe, five in Asia and another 10 in the pipeline.