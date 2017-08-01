More than one million expat workers expected to leave Saudi Arabia this year

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 June 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Around 1.2 million expat workers are expected to leave Saudi Arabia this year, according to sister publication Arabian Business.

Arabian Business cited figures from Jadwa Investment Company which based its results on health insurance data. An estimated 300,000 expats have already left the Kingdom; between April 22 and June 3, 178,000 applications were made to ‘Awdah’, which facilities the departure of expats.

Should the estimations prove accurate, it would dwarf the 445,000 foreign workers who left Saudi last year.

Sectors struggling the most include transport, wholesale and retail, hotels and restaurants, and non-oil manufacturing, in addition to entertainment and leisure.

In 2019, the Kingdom announced that various hospitality jobs would be made available only to locals in a bid to push Saudisation. The decision extended to three-star hotels and higher, including resorts, with administrative and managerial jobs favouring Saudi nationals.

