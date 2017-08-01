RAK's DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island gets health and safety certificate

Published: 18 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has been awarded the Stay Safe Certificate from Bureau Veritas in recognition of its efforts in health and safety.

The certification underpins the recent partnership between Bureau Veritas and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) to form the Safeguard Assurance Programme.

The resort has become the first in the emirate to be given the certification, highlighting its current efforts and upcoming Hilton CleanStay drive. Hilton CleanStay bolsters existing hygiene practices with a keen focus on visible hygiene to help reassure guests.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island cluster GM Nader Halim explained: “We are tremendously pleased to have been awarded the Stay Safe Certificate from Bureau Veritas. The safety of our guests and Team Members has always been our priority, and this recognition from Bureau Veritas indicates our team’s dedication to providing a safe guest experience.”

Elsewhere in the UAE, a trio of Jumeirah Group properties in Dubai have also been awarded the certification from Bureau Veritas.


