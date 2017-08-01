Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts donates 100 rooms-nights to medical workers

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has launched a global Heroes Campaign to recognise the work of all those fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Until the end of June, the company will donate 100 room-nights at 12 of its hotels to key medical workers across the Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe and North America.

Each medical worker will receive a two-night complimentary stay including breakfast at hotels located in eight of the group’s destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Paris, London, Istanbul, Mauritius, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Muscat, Toronto and Vancouver.