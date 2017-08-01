Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts donates 100 rooms-nights to medical workers

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts has launched a global Heroes Campaign to recognise the work of all those fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until the end of June, the company will donate 100 room-nights at 12 of its hotels to key medical workers across the Middle East, India, Indian Ocean, Europe and North America.

Each medical worker will receive a two-night complimentary stay including breakfast at hotels located in eight of the group’s destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Paris, London, Istanbul, Mauritius, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Muscat, Toronto and Vancouver.

Shangri-La joins the likes of JA Resorts & Hotels, Radisson Hotel Group and Millennium Hotels & Resorts which have all donated rooms or facilities to medical staff over recent months.

