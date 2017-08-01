The Meydan Hotel reopens Qube Sports Bar

Dubai’s The Meydan Hotel has announced the reopening of Qube Sports Bar at The Track, Meydan Golf.

Food ranges from large sharing platters to lamb shoulder burgers, pie and mash and a selection of desserts, mocktails and cocktails.

Entertainment includes billiard tables, shuffle boards, football tables and dart boards.

The bar is also offering the chance to play a round of golf at The Track. With the sporting season ramping back up, the bar will also show all the most important events on its TVs.

Ahead of the reopening Qube Sport Bar has launched a delivery service for the sport lovers with packaging designed with a safety seal.