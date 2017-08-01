The Meydan Hotel reopens Qube Sports Bar

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 June 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai’s The Meydan Hotel has announced the reopening of Qube Sports Bar at The Track, Meydan Golf.

Food ranges from large sharing platters to lamb shoulder burgers, pie and mash and a selection of desserts, mocktails and cocktails.

Entertainment includes billiard tables, shuffle boards, football tables and dart boards.

The bar is also offering the chance to play a round of golf at The Track. With the sporting season ramping back up, the bar will also show all the most important events on its TVs.

Ahead of the reopening Qube Sport Bar has launched a delivery service for the sport lovers with packaging designed with a safety seal.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

CJP launches live sports production system
    Bharti Airtel invests in Indian e-learning startup
      Ericsson: Mobile money to be a key enabler of financial inclusion and development in Africa
        Reports: Orange considers expanding into Nigeria and South Africa
          Nokia lands DCI contract with Tencent and Baidu

            More related galleries

            Megre Interiors creates a restaurant inspired by Italian tailoring in the Ritz Carlton Moscow
              Photos: Take a look at the dishes from Nobu’ Dubai's new weekend brunch
                Studio N Lighting lights up Caboodle Pamper & Play, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
                  Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
                    Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative