UAE residents able to leave Abu Dhabi without permit

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has announced that citizens and residents may now leave Abu Dhabi without needing a permit.

The announcement was made in the early hours of June 17, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and Department of Health. It stipulates that entry into the emirate still requires a permit issued by the Abu Dhabi Police. Movement between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra) is also allowed using the permit system.

Authorities stated that movement is only allowed within the National Steralisation Programme hours of 10pm to 6am.

Movement of workers remains restricted.