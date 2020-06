Located at the lobby level of Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai, La Tablita has reopened for dine-in operations.

Open each day from 6pm to 10pm, the lively venue serves tacos, ceviches, churros, along with a selection of beverages.

The venue also has a plant-based menu including guacamole and nachos, cactus salad and a tortilla soup. There is also a list of vegan tacos starting at AED18 and vegan fajitas.

Helmed by chef de cuisine Ivan Vidal, the F&B venue organises a weekly Taco Tuesday, with all you can eat tacos starting at AED119.