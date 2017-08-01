Dubai's Transguard Group deploys 44,000 workers a month during pandemic

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 June 2020 - 3:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai-based workforce solutions company Transguard Group has revealed that at the height of COVID-19, it was deploying 44,000 thousand workers across the country.

Established in 2001, Transguard Group is an Emirates Group and Al Hail Holding company with an available workforce of 61,000. It offers manpower across a range of the country’s key sectors – during the pandemic it has been working with hospitals, hypermarket warehouses, malls and various other businesses.

“COVID-19 presented our diverse client base with a number of unforeseen challenges of not only how to operate under these conditions but how to do so with extreme attention to health and hygiene for themselves and their own customers,” said Transguard Group managing director Greg Ward.

“I am incredibly proud of our ‘masked heroes’: Our cleaners, security guards, warehouse staff and delivery professionals and more, who each went above and beyond to support the UAE, our customers and Transguard itself during these historic times.”

Throughout the pandemic, Ward has hailed the company’s workforce as ‘heroes’. He previously explained: “They wear masks and protective gear instead of capes, but I hope everyone realises that all cleaners are heroes as they continue to support the country and the world in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.”


