Jumeirah Group launches daycation packages at four of its Dubai hotels

Hotels and resorts within Dubai have been given the green light to reopen private beaches, restaurants, fitness centres and most recently, swimming pools. Celebrating the ease in restrictions, Jumeirah Group has rolled out daycation packages at four of its properties in the emirate.

Jumeirah Al Qasr



Jumeirah Al Qasr, part of Madinat Jumeirah, is giving residents access to its two-kilometre private beach, as well as day access to a hotel room. The package gives guests a choice between dining experiences at the newly-opened French Riviera, Shimmers, Kayto, Summersalt or Rockfish.

The daycation alternatively can be spent at the Celeste 22-metre private infinity pool.

The daycation starts from AED395 per person, valid until August 31.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray



From 10am to 7pm, guests will be given access to one of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s Royal Residences, including the lagoon pool. The offer also includes private beach access and dining at the Plaj restaurant. Starting from AED1,499 per day, guests will be given AED500 in credit to spend at F&B venues, as well as 30% off of house drinks.

With a two-tier swimming pool and 25-metre lap lanes, Jumeirah Creekside’s dayation offer is geared towards avid swimmers. With a dedicated children’s pool, pool bar and an outdoor Jacuzzi, the hotel has readied itself for the summer heat. The daycation starts at AED260 for adults.

Jumeirah Al Naseem



Jumeirah Al Naseem’s daycation grants access to its two-kilometre beachfront for AED395 per person on weekdays and AED495 on weekends.