Tasca Brunch returns at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

José Avillez’s first international opening – Tasca – has reintroduced its popular Portuguese brunch.

Located on the sixth floor of Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Tasca offers traditional Portuguese dishes with a contemporary flair, as well as one of the largest selection of Portuguese wines in the emirate.

Tasca’s brunch is prepared every Friday, with a range of seafood dishes, grilled meats and cocktails. Dishes include beef tartare, avocado salad, grilled sea bass, wagyu chuck and pastel de nata.

The brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm, priced at AED350 including soft drinks and AED450 including house beverages.