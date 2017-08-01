Amaala boosts Saudisation drive with internship programme

The Saudi Vision 2030 has many revolutionary plans for the Kingdom – one of them being weening the country’s economy off of oil, and another being getting more Saudi nationals working in emerging sectors. With this goal in mind, the luxury destination Amaala has announced the completion of its first Amaala Corporate Internship Programme.

The programme works to develop the country’s youth with on-job experience and training across all areas of the business. Over a six month period, 12 interns have been nurtured to graduate and enter the business by the end of June.

Commenting on the creation of the youth empowerment programme, Amaala CEO Nicholas Naples said: “Amaala is committed to supporting and nurturing Saudi talent. We’re firmly focused on helping these young, ambitious minds reach their full potential. Investment in our youth is key to the success of our business, and our partnership with the MiSK Foundation will help us to identify and recruit the leaders of tomorrow. Our collaboration with MiSK will secure the future of the Amaala workforce, and the future of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for generations to come.”

Looking ahead, Amaala has plans to enrol 30 interns in July this year, with additional programmes planned throughout the year. The Amaala Future Leaders Programme, for example, will identify top-performing graduates to become part of the destination’s senior management team.

One of the Kingdom’s largest tourism projects, Amaala is a 3,800 sqkm destination planned to have 2,500 hotel keys, 800 villas and homes, 200 retail spaces, F&B venues and wellness spaces.