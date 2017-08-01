ATM Virtual: Is hygiene hospitality's top priority?

Hospitality
News
Published: 2 June 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
As the inaugural Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Virtual event approaches its third day, Hotelier Middle East editor Claudia de Brito and a host of other industry experts are readying for a discussion on the new decision-making process of guests.

Titled ‘Will Hygiene Surpass Price, Facilities and Services, in the ‘New Normal’ Hotel Experience?’, the webinar will explore the rise of hygiene protocols by hospitality groups and whether cleanliness will become the number one priority for returning customers.

Moderated by de Brito, speakers include Radisson Hotel Group regional director Arabian Peninsula and East Africa Bert Fol; Diversey VP for Africa, Middle East and Turkey Alp Aksoy; Hilton SVP, brands and franchise operations, EMA John Rogers and Minor Hotels VP of operations for Middle East, Africa, Mauritius and the Seychelles Amir Golbarg.

The webinar will take place on June 3 from 10:00 – 10:45am. You can register for ATM Virtual here.

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

