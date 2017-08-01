Etihad to deploy Wellness Ambassadors at Abu Dhabi International

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways has announced the launch of ‘Etihad Wellness’, an expansion on its existing health and hygiene programme. As part of the programme, the airline will introduce specially trained Wellness Ambassadors at Abu Dhabi International Airport to provide travel health information to guests.

Etihad Wellness initiatives will be communicated through an online guide highlighting the hygiene protocols in place. These include culinary hygiene measures, food testing, aircraft cabin deep-cleaning, health screening and adjusting boarding rules.

Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas said: “Providing for our guests, and their wellbeing, is one of Etihad’s core values, and we have a responsibility to protect them, to keep them fully informed, and to provide even greater levels of genuine warmth and personal care. We must guarantee they can travel assured in the knowledge that we have every aspect of their journey with us covered, while still providing a top-quality travel experience. The Wellness Ambassadors will play an important role in delivering this. For us it is not simply about dealing with a new normal - this level of genuine and innovative customer care has always been part of Etihad’s DNA since our inception.”

The Wellness Ambassadors will be a multi-lingual team able to reassure travellers with details of the health measures in place. Etihad has said once travel restrictions in the UAE are lifted, these Ambassadors will be placed onboard flights alongside the cabin crew.

“The wide-ranging measures we are taking are a strong reflection of those already in place across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. When restrictions are fully lifted and travellers can once again enjoy the best our wonderful home has to offer, they can rest assured their trip will be to one of the cleanest and most well-maintained destinations in the world. This will of course also apply to those transiting onwards through the capital. We are grateful to our partners, including Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Department of Culture and Tourism, for their close cooperation in this far-reaching programme,” concluded Douglas.